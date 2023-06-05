Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 122,380 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 63,340 shares.The stock last traded at $167.48 and had previously closed at $167.75.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.48. The firm has a market cap of $863.91 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $274,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,541,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

