Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 135,240 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 79% compared to the typical volume of 75,429 put options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of ChargePoint from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.77.

ChargePoint Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.77. 8,830,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,095,226. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.20. ChargePoint has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $19.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChargePoint

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 86.26%. The firm had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $136,074.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,808.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Richard Wilmer sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $40,532.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,185,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 14,476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $136,074.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,086,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,808.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 429,610 shares of company stock worth $3,676,846. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 652,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 46.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 152.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $213,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

