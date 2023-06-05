Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of IRWD opened at $11.03 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $12.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IRWD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $104.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $224,591.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,718,127.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 26,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $284,962.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,113,638.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 21,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $224,591.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 820,916 shares in the company, valued at $8,718,127.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,909 shares of company stock worth $1,001,751. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 55.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 28,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 164,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) products. It operates through the Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded on January 5, 1998 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

