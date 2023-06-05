iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 75,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 122,250 shares.The stock last traded at $47.05 and had previously closed at $46.98.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average is $47.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 59.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 208,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,956,000 after purchasing an additional 77,594 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 95.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 18,954 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 64.7% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares during the period.

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

