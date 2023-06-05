iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) is Providence First Trust Co’s 5th Largest Position

Providence First Trust Co reduced its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,143 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Providence First Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Providence First Trust Co owned 0.12% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $6,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISTB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 755.1% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $46.81. 203,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764,019. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.94. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.56 and a 1-year high of $47.92.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.1123 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.