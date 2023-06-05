iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,910,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 452,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,703,000 after acquiring an additional 35,910 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 62,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 266,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,217,000 after buying an additional 28,392 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $428.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,776,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,054,397. The company has a market capitalization of $319.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $434.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $413.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $403.84.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

