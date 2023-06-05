iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.73

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $34.73 and last traded at $34.61, with a volume of 12388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.69.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $691.80 million, a PE ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $14,517,730,000.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

