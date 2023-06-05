iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Sold by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,508 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $2,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Tcwp LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,188,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,492,000 after buying an additional 124,895 shares during the last quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:IGF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.95. The stock had a trading volume of 107,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,524. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.61. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $51.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.80.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.