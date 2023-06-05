iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Purchased by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,397 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.28% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $7,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 80.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,152,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,621,000 after purchasing an additional 513,450 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,784,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,317,000 after purchasing an additional 507,226 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 138.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 861,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,333,000 after purchasing an additional 500,034 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 361.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 567,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after purchasing an additional 444,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,014.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 210,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 191,514 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IXN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.17. 39,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,125. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day moving average of $50.74. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $40.31 and a 52-week high of $60.37. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

