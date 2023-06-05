iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.88

iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $26.92, with a volume of 637040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.99.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares International Select Dividend ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IDV. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

