iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.00

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $98.00 and last traded at $97.60, with a volume of 335741 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.66.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.30 and its 200-day moving average is $96.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 449,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,519,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 226,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,955,000 after buying an additional 43,959 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 173,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,770,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 130,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 118,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,278,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

