iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.34

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.34 and last traded at $42.14, with a volume of 2337075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.28.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average of $41.03.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI India ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDA. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.