iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Sets New 1-Year High at $138.68

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $138.68 and last traded at $138.17, with a volume of 510045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.39.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.74.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,018 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,521,000 after buying an additional 1,651,221 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,447.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,542,000 after purchasing an additional 647,011 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $170,936,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 590,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,945,000 after buying an additional 460,113 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

