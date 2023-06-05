iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Bokf Na

Bokf Na boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 465,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,698 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises 1.0% of Bokf Na’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $56,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,040 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 92,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after buying an additional 42,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.99% of the company’s stock.

DVY stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.67. 258,437 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 678,852. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.96. The company has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $131.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

