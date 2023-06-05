iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,372 shares during the period. Bokf Na owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $26,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 908.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 89,676 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Money Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $302,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Blue Edge Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 242,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,159,000 after buying an additional 19,170 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

IVW stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.39. 592,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.21. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.30 and a 12-month high of $71.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

