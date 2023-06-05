iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $111.65

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $111.65 and last traded at $111.80, with a volume of 497923 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.68.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.22 and a 200 day moving average of $112.92.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,379,000 after purchasing an additional 42,748 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,403,000 after acquiring an additional 33,650 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 921,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,075,000 after purchasing an additional 63,664 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 890,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,651,000 after purchasing an additional 165,733 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 713,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,061,000 after purchasing an additional 95,483 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

