iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 85,134 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 71,302 shares.The stock last traded at $66.57 and had previously closed at $66.40.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.48. The stock has a market cap of $738.69 million, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

