Japjit Tulsi Sells 51,575 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 51,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $137,189.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,831 shares in the company, valued at $387,910.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Japjit Tulsi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Japjit Tulsi sold 175,000 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $490,000.00.
Shares of MTTR stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.83. 4,709,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,356. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $837.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.53. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.45.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
