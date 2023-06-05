Japjit Tulsi Sells 51,575 Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 51,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $137,189.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 145,831 shares in the company, valued at $387,910.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Japjit Tulsi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Japjit Tulsi sold 175,000 shares of Matterport stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $490,000.00.

Matterport Price Performance

Shares of MTTR stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.83. 4,709,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,356. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $837.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 1.53. Matterport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $7.45.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 30.3% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 117.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 38,222 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 107.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 48,103 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Matterport by 1,988.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 74,611 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Matterport in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTTR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price target on Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

