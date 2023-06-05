Jeff Lendino Sells 28,780 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) Stock

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) insider Jeff Lendino sold 28,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $506,815.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 182,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,798.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeff Lendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Jeff Lendino sold 16,476 shares of Jamf stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $325,071.48.

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.19. The company had a trading volume of 448,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,383. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.84 and a beta of 0.41.

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.25 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 27.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAMF. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Jamf by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 35,392 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Jamf by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Jamf by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Jamf by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Jamf by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

JAMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Jamf from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Jamf from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Jamf from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jamf currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

