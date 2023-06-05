Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JRONY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.40.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:JRONY opened at $51.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $51.63.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Cuts Dividend

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS ( OTCMKTS:JRONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.8547 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

