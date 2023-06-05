JMP Securities Trims SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Target Price to $22.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

S has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SentinelOne from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.67.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.88. SentinelOne has a one year low of $12.69 and a one year high of $30.00.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 82.90%. The company had revenue of $133.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.62 million. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $2,361,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 562,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,479,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 115,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total transaction of $2,361,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,702 shares in the company, valued at $11,479,120.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 912,491 shares in the company, valued at $16,287,964.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 473,069 shares of company stock worth $8,158,609. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 3.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in SentinelOne by 6.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

