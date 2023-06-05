Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,294,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.0% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $228,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,105,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,247,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $4,342,000. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Citigroup began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.57.

NYSE JNJ traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.33. 1,924,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,608,326. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $150.11 and a 1-year high of $183.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $411.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.58%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

