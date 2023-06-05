Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.00.
Jounce Therapeutics Trading Down 2.6 %
Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $98.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.75. Jounce Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $5.87.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNCE. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 824.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 26,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.
Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which engages in developing treatments for cancer. It also provides novel cancer immunotherapies to attack tumors. The company was founded by Louis M. Weiner, Drew M. Pardoll, Thomas F. Gajewski, James P. Allison, Robert Schreiber, and Padmanee Sharma in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
