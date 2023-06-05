JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE) Stake Boosted by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 571,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,430 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF were worth $46,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF by 475.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF by 2,540.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF by 1,001.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

BATS:BBRE traded up $2.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,013 shares. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.00. The firm has a market cap of $746.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.92.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BBRE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US REIT Custom Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of small-, mid-, and large-cap companies involved in the ownership or management of US real estate. BBRE was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:BBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders MSCI U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.