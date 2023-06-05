Kava (KAVA) Price Down 13.6% Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. In the last week, Kava has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $548.61 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00003858 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00054270 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00039159 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00016868 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005825 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 555,169,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,162,210 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

