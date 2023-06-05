Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director Sells C$1,015,027.57 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Director Pamela Sue Passman sold 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$179.68, for a total value of C$1,015,027.57.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

Shares of KXS traded up C$4.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$186.15. The stock had a trading volume of 82,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,271. The firm has a market cap of C$5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.38, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$182.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$165.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52 week low of C$119.48 and a 52 week high of C$190.31.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.06. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of C$136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$135.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.7938438 EPS for the current year.

KXS has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

