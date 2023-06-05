Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Director Sells C$1,015,027.57 in Stock

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) Director Pamela Sue Passman sold 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$179.68, for a total value of C$1,015,027.57.
Kinaxis Stock Performance
Shares of KXS traded up C$4.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$186.15. The stock had a trading volume of 82,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,271. The firm has a market cap of C$5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 465.38, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$182.55 and a 200-day moving average price of C$165.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Kinaxis Inc. has a 52 week low of C$119.48 and a 52 week high of C$190.31.
Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.06. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 2.25% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of C$136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$135.77 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinaxis Inc. will post 1.7938438 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Kinaxis Company Profile
Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.
Featured Stories
