Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 66,117 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $8,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 18,702 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,492 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,478 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,044 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,625 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 416,579 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $60,879,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.00, for a total transaction of $37,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,397,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,287,514,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 140,208 shares of company stock valued at $50,178,577. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVIDIA Price Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $391.71. 39,038,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,789,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $295.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $419.38. The company has a market capitalization of $967.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.26, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.