Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $10.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,668 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,422,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,892. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $83.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.81.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1971 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

