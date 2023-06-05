Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $41.49 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,676 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.63% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $41,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SGOV stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $100.25. 2,849,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,799. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.31.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.