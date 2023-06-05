Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $7.99 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 275.0% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 45 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 77.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on BlackRock from $868.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $755.92.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded down $4.82 on Monday, reaching $677.04. 303,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,289. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $661.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $693.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $503.12 and a 52 week high of $785.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total value of $24,862,405.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Susan L.

Further Reading

