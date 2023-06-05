Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,539 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,360 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Walmart by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $150.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,278,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,207,731. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.90 and a 12 month high of $154.64. The stock has a market cap of $404.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total transaction of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total transaction of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,020,593,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,507,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,035,176 over the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.13.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

