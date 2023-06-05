Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases 21,182 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $9,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,018,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,474 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,996,044 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

