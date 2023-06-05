KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Major Shareholder Sells $345,000,000.00 in Stock

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,000,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $345,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000,237. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kkr Group Partnership L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total value of $295,108,000.00.

KKR & Co. Inc. Trading Up 0.8 %

KKR traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.05. 2,443,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,028,832. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of -60.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.52.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Argus lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KKR & Co. Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $1,461,000. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 33,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

