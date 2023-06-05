KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Global Endowment Management LP

Global Endowment Management LP trimmed its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 133,721 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 0.4% of Global Endowment Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,667,140,000 after buying an additional 3,309,267 shares during the period. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,865,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $869,175,000 after purchasing an additional 134,660 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,438,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $344,880,000 after purchasing an additional 196,951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,308,789 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $251,935,000 after purchasing an additional 102,495 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,206,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $187,477,000 after acquiring an additional 292,086 shares during the period. 53.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.39.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.29. 1,313,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,017,637. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $60.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $46.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average of $51.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 212.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -75.00%.

Insider Activity

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 27,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $714,287.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 484,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,668,576.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 15,952,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,782,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. The firm manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Insurance segments.

