Kopernik Global Investors LLC Acquires 148,709 Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Get Rating) (TSE:NDM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,005,333 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,709 shares during the period. Northern Dynasty Minerals makes up approximately 0.7% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned 6.04% of Northern Dynasty Minerals worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 119,350 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,695,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 988,170 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,467 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 99,796 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 243.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,433 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 93,875 shares during the period. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Down 0.8 %

NAK stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.22. 580,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,040. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $0.36.

Northern Dynasty Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:NAK Get Rating ) (TSE:NDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.80 target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper mineral properties. It holds interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum Project, which is an undeveloped copper-gold-molybdenum-silver resource. The company was founded on May 11, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

