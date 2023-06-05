Kopernik Global Investors LLC Sells 61,025 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 392,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 61,025 shares during the quarter. Air Lease comprises 1.5% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC owned about 0.35% of Air Lease worth $15,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 154.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Lease in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Insider Transactions at Air Lease

Air Lease Stock Down 0.1 %

In other Air Lease news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark acquired 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $98,696.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $753,733.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AL traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $40.21. The stock had a trading volume of 206,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,425. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Air Lease Co. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 19.42%.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corp. engages in the provision of aircraft leasing business. It focuses on purchasing new commercial jet transport aircraft directly from aircraft manufacturers, and leasing those aircraft to airlines throughout the world with the intention to generate attractive returns on equity. The company was founded by Steven F.

Further Reading

