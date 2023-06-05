Kopernik Global Investors LLC Sells 8,544,538 Shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,245,360 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 8,544,538 shares during the quarter. Harmony Gold Mining makes up about 5.9% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $58,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,342,538 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 415,938 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,353 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.63. 1,565,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,197,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Harmony Gold Mining

Several analysts recently issued reports on HMY shares. Investec downgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Harmony Gold Mining Co Ltd. engages in mining and exploration of gold. It involves building mines, open-pit operation, sales and financial management, land rehabilitation and mine closure. It operates through the following segments: Tshepong Operations, Moab Khotsong, Mponeng, Bambanani, Doornkop, Joel, Target 1, Kusasalethu, Masimong, South African Surface Operations, Mine Waste Solutions, Kalgold, and Hidden Valley.

