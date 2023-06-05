Lear (NYSE:LEA) Upgraded to “Outperform” by BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on LEA. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Lear from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $155.23.

Lear Stock Performance

Lear stock opened at $131.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.62 and its 200 day moving average is $133.94. Lear has a 1-year low of $114.67 and a 1-year high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lear will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total transaction of $41,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lear news, Director Conrad L. Mallett, Jr. sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.06, for a total value of $41,599.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total transaction of $277,469.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,811 shares of company stock worth $1,878,579 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lear

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of Lear by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,434,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,009,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,914 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

See Also

