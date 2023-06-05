LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.
LG Display Stock Up 2.1 %
LPL stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.36. 244,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,925. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. LG Display has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69.
LG Display Company Profile
LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.
