LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

LPL stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.36. 244,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,925. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. LG Display has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $6.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the first quarter worth $592,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 35.6% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,872 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 7.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 32,462 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 74.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LG Display by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

