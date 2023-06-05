Linear 1-Day Volume Hits $58.27 Million (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Linear has a total market capitalization of $146.10 million and $58.27 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0146 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Linear has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Linear Profile

Linear launched on September 18th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official website is linear.finance. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linear

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

