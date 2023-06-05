Liquity USD Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Liquity USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003903 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Liquity USD has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $281.29 million and $1.54 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD was first traded on April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 279,826,234 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

