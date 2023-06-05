Lisk (LSK) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 5th. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market cap of $113.89 million and $15.21 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00003117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000303 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003236 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002825 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001154 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 141,799,487 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

