LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Given New GBX 255 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2023

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPFGet Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 245 ($3.03) to GBX 255 ($3.15) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:LNSPF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.33. 47,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,029. LondonMetric Property has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $2.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

