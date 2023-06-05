Longview Partners Guernsey LTD Sells 87,100 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD cut its stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,220,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,100 shares during the quarter. US Foods accounts for 2.2% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned 3.66% of US Foods worth $279,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USFD. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in US Foods by 157.6% in the third quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in US Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of USFD traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.66. 2,472,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,198,333. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $41.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average is $37.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.47.

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 1.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other US Foods news, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $761,145.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,289.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 2,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $99,844.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,954,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $761,145.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,289.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,628,094 shares of company stock worth $296,093,869 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on US Foods from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

