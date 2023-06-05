Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Position Lowered by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,465 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.8% in the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 11,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 42,759 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $8,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $207.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,256. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.46. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $124.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Featured Articles

