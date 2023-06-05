Macarthur Minerals (CVE:MMS) Shares Up 10%

Macarthur Minerals Limited (CVE:MMS – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 150,500 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 353% from the average session volume of 33,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Macarthur Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of C$38.10 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.10.

About Macarthur Minerals

(Get Rating)

Macarthur Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, lithium, iron ore, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It holds interests in three iron ore projects in the Yilgarn region of Western Australia; two exploration project areas in the Pilbara, Western Australia targeting iron ore; and lithium brine interests in the Railroad Valley, Nevada, the United States.

Recommended Stories

