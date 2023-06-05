Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $22.80 billion-$23.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.00 billion.

Shares of M stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $25.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Macy’s had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

A number of analysts have commented on M shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Macy’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Macy’s from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

