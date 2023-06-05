Maiar DEX Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $223,635.26 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 5th. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $23.22 million and $223,635.26 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006442 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00020523 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00025705 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00015735 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25,771.69 or 1.00023524 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Maiar DEX Profile

MEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000708 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $83,715.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

