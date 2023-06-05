MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 672,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 316,409 shares.The stock last traded at $27.41 and had previously closed at $27.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.