MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 672,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the previous session’s volume of 316,409 shares.The stock last traded at $27.41 and had previously closed at $27.95.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.
MakeMyTrip Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip
MakeMyTrip Company Profile
MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.
