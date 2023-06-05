Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Marqeta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Marqeta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.03.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Price Performance

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.81. Marqeta has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.40.

Insider Transactions at Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Judson C. Linville purchased 44,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.46 per share, with a total value of $199,139.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,139. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 22.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Amundi bought a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.